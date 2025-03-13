Federal Judge Reinstates Thousands of Fired Employees

A California federal judge took a decisive step on Thursday by ordering the reinstatement of thousands of employees who were recently ousted from six U.S. agencies. These firings were part of President Donald Trump's larger campaign to reduce the federal workforce.

The ruling came from U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who presided over the case in San Francisco. The judgment specifically targets the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Agriculture, Department of Energy, Department of the Interior, and the Treasury Department.

This pivotal decision obliges these agencies to bring back workers who were cut in the controversial effort, highlighting ongoing disputes over workforce management in the federal system.

