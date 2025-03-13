Left Menu

Terror Plot Foiled: Arrest of ISKP Operative with Grenades

Abdul Rehman, a suspected member of the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP), was apprehended with grenades, thwarting an alleged plot to attack the Ram Temple on Ram Navami. Seized by Anti-Terrorism Squad and Special Task Force, Rehman's arrest led to further discoveries including cell phones loaded with incriminating evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:06 IST
Abdul Rehman
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have arrested Abdul Rehman, alleged member of the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP), in possession of grenades, thus preventing a potential terror attack.

The Special Task Force and Anti-Terrorism Squad captured Rehman, leading to the recovery of additional cellphones with possible evidence, and thwarted a plot targeting the Ram Temple during Ram Navami.

Details emerge of Rehman's allegiance to ISKP, having been indoctrinated via video training, indicating a serious terror threat that has now been averted through swift law enforcement action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

