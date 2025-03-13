Justice Denied: Bureaucratic Hurdles After a Tragic Loss

In a case that has sparked outrage across India, the father of a deceased rape and murder victim from RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata has been left grappling with bureaucratic red tape, seeking his daughter's elusive death certificate. Seven months post-mortem, the document remains out of reach.

The grieving father accuses various officials - from the Swasthya Bhavan to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation - of stalling, claiming they're using regulatory issues as a shield. Despite intervention attempts from prominent political figures, the certificate remains undelivered, hindered by alleged systemic inefficiencies.

Convicted assailant Sanjay Roy is serving a life sentence for the crime. Meanwhile, the opposition has called on Health Minister Mamata Banerjee for action and urged a CBI investigation into the delays. Yet, for the victim's family, closure remains painfully distant.

(With inputs from agencies.)