Justice Denied: Bureaucratic Hurdles After a Tragic Loss

The father of a rape and murder victim is still waiting for his daughter's death certificate seven months after her tragic death at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata. He accuses officials from multiple departments of non-cooperation, alleging technicalities are being used to deny the document.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a case that has sparked outrage across India, the father of a deceased rape and murder victim from RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata has been left grappling with bureaucratic red tape, seeking his daughter's elusive death certificate. Seven months post-mortem, the document remains out of reach.

The grieving father accuses various officials - from the Swasthya Bhavan to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation - of stalling, claiming they're using regulatory issues as a shield. Despite intervention attempts from prominent political figures, the certificate remains undelivered, hindered by alleged systemic inefficiencies.

Convicted assailant Sanjay Roy is serving a life sentence for the crime. Meanwhile, the opposition has called on Health Minister Mamata Banerjee for action and urged a CBI investigation into the delays. Yet, for the victim's family, closure remains painfully distant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

