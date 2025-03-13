West Bengal Cabinet's Strategic Land Allocation for ONGC and SSB

The West Bengal Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has greenlit the allocation of 50 acres of land to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at Ashoknagar oilfield in North 24 Parganas district.

In addition, two acres in Jalpaiguri district have been allocated to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Banerjee urged ministers to maintain vigilance in their constituencies during upcoming Holi celebrations, which coincide with Ramzaan prayers, to prevent any disruptions. She also addressed concerns over statements made by senior minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury regarding opposition remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)