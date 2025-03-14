Revamping the USPS: DeJoy and Musk's Strategic Overhaul

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has informed Congress of an agreement with Elon Musk's DOGE government reform team to aid the financially troubled Postal Service. This partnership seeks to address significant challenges faced by the independent agency, which employs 635,000 people and suffered a $9.5 billion loss last year.

DeJoy outlined plans for a voluntary early retirement program targeting a reduction of 10,000 employees. The collaboration with DOGE and the General Services Administration is expected to streamline operations and curb inefficiencies. Mismanagement of retirement assets, unfunded mandates, and outdated regulations are cited as key areas for reform.

In a broader effort to revamp USPS, discussions around privatization and potential mergers with the U.S. Commerce Department have emerged, spurred by suggestions from President Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The agency's pivot towards innovative service standards is predicted to save $36 billion over a decade, counteracting a $100 billion loss since 2007.

(With inputs from agencies.)