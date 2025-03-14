Left Menu

BHP Faces Legal Reckoning for Brazil's Worst Environmental Disaster

BHP Group is facing a class action lawsuit in Britain over its role in Brazil’s worst environmental disaster, a dam collapse in 2015 that released toxic waste into the Doce River. Claimants are seeking damages amounting to 36 billion pounds. The court case examines BHP's potential liabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-03-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Global mining behemoth BHP Group finds itself in the legal crosshairs as it faces a high-profile lawsuit concerning Brazil's catastrophic dam collapse in 2015. The calamity poured toxic waste into the Doce River, resulting in 19 deaths and extensive environmental damage, compelling survivors to seek 36 billion pounds in reparations.

The class-action lawsuit has unfolded in Britain, where High Court Justice Finola O'Farrell will determine BHP's liability in the tragedy. BHP had a 50% ownership in Samarco, the iron ore mining company operating the doomed site. Plaintiffs argue the company ignored red flags, allowing increased production pressures that precipitated the dam's failure.

BHP's defense counters that the claims should be addressed under Brazilian jurisdiction, as the company contends it had no direct role in the dam's operations. Meanwhile, Brazilian authorities have negotiated a separate settlement with Samarco and its co-owner, mining titan Vale, securing significant compensation for the disaster's demographic and ecological repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

