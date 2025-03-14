BHP Faces Legal Reckoning for Brazil's Worst Environmental Disaster

Global mining behemoth BHP Group finds itself in the legal crosshairs as it faces a high-profile lawsuit concerning Brazil's catastrophic dam collapse in 2015. The calamity poured toxic waste into the Doce River, resulting in 19 deaths and extensive environmental damage, compelling survivors to seek 36 billion pounds in reparations.

The class-action lawsuit has unfolded in Britain, where High Court Justice Finola O'Farrell will determine BHP's liability in the tragedy. BHP had a 50% ownership in Samarco, the iron ore mining company operating the doomed site. Plaintiffs argue the company ignored red flags, allowing increased production pressures that precipitated the dam's failure.

BHP's defense counters that the claims should be addressed under Brazilian jurisdiction, as the company contends it had no direct role in the dam's operations. Meanwhile, Brazilian authorities have negotiated a separate settlement with Samarco and its co-owner, mining titan Vale, securing significant compensation for the disaster's demographic and ecological repercussions.

