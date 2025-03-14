U.S. Military Action in Mexico: A Growing Possibility

In a bold statement, Ronald Johnson, President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Mexico, suggested that unilateral U.S. military action could be an option if American citizens were at risk in Mexico. Speaking during his confirmation hearing, Johnson emphasized the preference for collaboration with Mexican counterparts, but noted, "all cards are on the table" to protect U.S. citizens.

This remark highlights a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy under the Trump administration, moving towards the consideration of military strikes against Mexican drug cartels. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has strongly opposed such unilateral actions, labeling them as violations of Mexico's sovereignty and integrity.

Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated Mexico's position against any interventions that threaten national sovereignty, emphasizing that protective measures against cartels should be a joint effort. Under Trump's administration, some Mexican cartels have been classified as terrorist organizations, potentially paving the way for U.S. military engagement. Johnson, with his CIA background, hopes to foster collaboration with Mexican authorities to tackle cartel violence effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)