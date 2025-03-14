U.S. Military Action in Mexico: A Growing Possibility
Ronald Johnson, U.S. ambassador nominee to Mexico, suggested the possibility of unilateral U.S. military action in Mexico to protect citizens, a stance that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum opposes. This highlights growing tensions between the nations over combating drug cartels, with calls for military intervention marking a policy shift.
In a bold statement, Ronald Johnson, President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Mexico, suggested that unilateral U.S. military action could be an option if American citizens were at risk in Mexico. Speaking during his confirmation hearing, Johnson emphasized the preference for collaboration with Mexican counterparts, but noted, "all cards are on the table" to protect U.S. citizens.
This remark highlights a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy under the Trump administration, moving towards the consideration of military strikes against Mexican drug cartels. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has strongly opposed such unilateral actions, labeling them as violations of Mexico's sovereignty and integrity.
Claudia Sheinbaum reiterated Mexico's position against any interventions that threaten national sovereignty, emphasizing that protective measures against cartels should be a joint effort. Under Trump's administration, some Mexican cartels have been classified as terrorist organizations, potentially paving the way for U.S. military engagement. Johnson, with his CIA background, hopes to foster collaboration with Mexican authorities to tackle cartel violence effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court temporarily blocks order requiring Trump administration to release billions in US foreign aid, reports AP.
Global Health Aid Shake-Up: Trump Administration's Controversial Cuts
Shockwave: Trump Administration Slashes 90% of USAID Foreign Aid Contracts
USAID Faces Unprecedented Dismantling Under Trump Administration
USAID Faces Unprecedented Dismantling Amid Trump Administration's Cost-Cutting Efforts