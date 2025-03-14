Left Menu

White House Transfers Staff Background Checks to Pentagon

The White House has shifted the responsibility for conducting background checks on President Donald Trump's staffers from the FBI to the Pentagon. This decision, reportedly due to concerns about the intrusive nature of the vetting process, involves a comprehensive review of potential security risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 02:32 IST
White House Transfers Staff Background Checks to Pentagon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House has instructed the FBI to cease its background checks of numerous top officials in President Donald Trump's administration, according to a report by ABC News on Thursday. The directive entails transferring the vetting process responsibilities to the Pentagon.

Sourced reports suggest the decision occurred last month following concerns by White House officials about the intrusive nature of the current vetting process. The process typically involves comprehensive interviews and scrutinizing financial records, prior employment, and other potential security risks.

This significant procedural change reflects the administration's move to streamline the process while ensuring stringent security measures remain intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025