White House Transfers Staff Background Checks to Pentagon

The White House has instructed the FBI to cease its background checks of numerous top officials in President Donald Trump's administration, according to a report by ABC News on Thursday. The directive entails transferring the vetting process responsibilities to the Pentagon.

Sourced reports suggest the decision occurred last month following concerns by White House officials about the intrusive nature of the current vetting process. The process typically involves comprehensive interviews and scrutinizing financial records, prior employment, and other potential security risks.

This significant procedural change reflects the administration's move to streamline the process while ensuring stringent security measures remain intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)