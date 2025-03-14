Tumult in US as Institutions Face Trump-Era Ramifications

In a move sparking tensions, Columbia University has announced consequences for students involved in pro-Palestinian protests last spring. Amidst allegations of poor handling of antisemitism, this decision follows the Trump administration's withdrawal of $400 million in federal grants and contracts.

Meanwhile, Jack Teixeira, of Massachusetts Air National Guard, pleaded guilty to charges of obstructing justice. Having leaked classified national security information, his court proceedings concluded with a dishonorable discharge at Hanscom Air Force Base, even as he serves a 15-year sentence.

Elsewhere, notable is Judge Alsup's ruling in California ordering six U.S. agencies to bring back thousands of employees dismissed in Trump's workforce reduction endeavor. This is seen as a pivotal challenge against the Trump administration's attempt to curtail federal bureaucracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)