Left Menu

Goa High Court Strikes Down Controversial Zoning Section of Town Planning Act

The Goa Bench of Bombay High Court has invalidated section 17(2) of the Town and Country Planning Act, which permitted zoning changes, stating it prioritized private landowner benefits over public interests. This decision responded to a PIL filed by citizen groups concerned about its misuse for commercial gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-03-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 10:10 IST
Goa High Court Strikes Down Controversial Zoning Section of Town Planning Act
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court has declared section 17(2) of the Town and Country Planning Act, 1974, unconstitutional. This section allowed zoning modifications within zones, which the court found favored private landowners over public interest.

Citizen groups, including Goa Foundation, Khazan Society of Goa, and Goa Bachao Abhiyan, had filed a public interest litigation against this section. They argued it facilitated the misuse of land zoning for commercial purposes, harming sustainable development and environmental conservation efforts in the region.

Between March 2023 and January 2, 2024, around 353 approvals for zoning changes were granted, reforming 26,54,286 square meters, often from ecologically sensitive areas to settlement zones. The court criticized this practice as detrimental to the Regional Plan's integrity, leading to the verdict to strike down the section.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025