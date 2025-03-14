Mysterious Death Near Police Station Sparks Investigation

A 60-year-old man was discovered dead, bearing head injuries, close to the Shivaji Nagar police station in Latur city, Maharashtra, police revealed on Friday.

Inspector Dilip Sagar reported that the lifeless body was found by passersby around 8 am. Preliminary investigations point to the possibility that the deceased, alleged to be a beggar, could have been attacked using a stone, found nearby at the scene.

Though visible head wounds were present, the precise cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination, stated the official, indicating that the investigation is currently ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)