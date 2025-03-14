Left Menu

Mysterious Death Near Police Station Sparks Investigation

A 60-year-old man's body was found with head injuries near a police station in Maharashtra's Latur city. Initial investigations suggest he was a beggar and might have been attacked with a stone. The exact cause of death awaits confirmation from a post-mortem examination, amid an ongoing probe.

Updated: 14-03-2025 16:40 IST
A 60-year-old man was discovered dead, bearing head injuries, close to the Shivaji Nagar police station in Latur city, Maharashtra, police revealed on Friday.

Inspector Dilip Sagar reported that the lifeless body was found by passersby around 8 am. Preliminary investigations point to the possibility that the deceased, alleged to be a beggar, could have been attacked using a stone, found nearby at the scene.

Though visible head wounds were present, the precise cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination, stated the official, indicating that the investigation is currently ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

