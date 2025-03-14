Assam Launches New Directorate of Prosecution

The Government of Assam has taken a significant step forward in strengthening its judicial infrastructure by appointing key officials to the newly formed Directorate of Prosecution. This initiative is expected to streamline the judicial process within the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed the appointments of Director Makhan Phukan, alongside deputy directors Dhanesh Das, Santanu Bhattacharyya, and Manash Haloi, indicating an emphasis on establishing an impartial justice system.

The formation of this dedicated prosecution cadre is a part of a strategic decision made in December 2022, after recognizing the need for a specialized body to support public prosecutors and elevate court case outcomes.

