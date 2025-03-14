Left Menu

Assam Launches New Directorate of Prosecution

The Assam government has established a Directorate of Prosecution, appointing Makhan Phukan as Director and three others as Deputy Directors. The move aims to aid law enforcement and the judiciary in enhancing the justice delivery system.

The Government of Assam has taken a significant step forward in strengthening its judicial infrastructure by appointing key officials to the newly formed Directorate of Prosecution. This initiative is expected to streamline the judicial process within the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed the appointments of Director Makhan Phukan, alongside deputy directors Dhanesh Das, Santanu Bhattacharyya, and Manash Haloi, indicating an emphasis on establishing an impartial justice system.

The formation of this dedicated prosecution cadre is a part of a strategic decision made in December 2022, after recognizing the need for a specialized body to support public prosecutors and elevate court case outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

