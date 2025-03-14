End of a Terror Reign: Abu Khadija Eliminated

Left Menu

Abdullah Maki Musleh al-Rifai, also known as Abu Khadija, the leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, has been killed in a joint operation by Iraqi security forces and the U.S.-led coalition. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced the successful operation on Friday.

Updated: 14-03-2025 19:10 IST
  • Iraq

In a significant blow to the Islamic State, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced the elimination of Abdullah Maki Musleh al-Rifai, known as Abu Khadija. Described as one of the most dangerous terrorists globally, al-Rifai was targeted and killed in a joint mission.

The operation was conducted by Iraqi security forces with pivotal support from the U.S.-led coalition, which has been actively engaged in eradicating the militant group from the region. The death of al-Rifai marks a critical milestone in the ongoing fight against terrorism in Iraq and Syria.

The announcement underscores the collaborative efforts of international partners in combatting terrorist threats and stabilizing the region, a strategic priority emphasized by Prime Minister al-Sudani.

