India Fights On: High Court Bid in Sanjay Bhandari Extradition Case
The Indian government seeks to challenge the discharge of Sanjay Bhandari in a London court, aiming to appeal to the Supreme Court on human rights and fair trial grounds. Bhandari, facing money laundering and tax evasion charges in India, was released due to potential risks in Indian custody.
The Indian government is moving to challenge the recent discharge of Sanjay Bhandari, a defence sector consultant, in an ongoing extradition case. They have sought the London High Court's permission to appeal the decision, which could escalate the case to the Supreme Court.
The legal process commenced this week, with officials focusing on certifying "points of law of general public importance". If granted, the appeal will question the high court's earlier ruling based on human rights concerns linked to Bhandari's potential detention conditions in India.
Bhandari, accused of money laundering and tax evasion, was initially ordered extradited based on India's charges. However, his appeal succeeded on grounds of potential risks in Tihar prison and concerns over a fair trial, which the Indian authorities now contest.
