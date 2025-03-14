Left Menu

Tragic Murder Sparks Communal Tensions in Karnataka

The murder of nurse Swathi Byadagi has heightened communal tensions in Karnataka. It led to the arrest of Nayaz, with accusations of a 'love jihad' network fueling local controversy. This case highlights growing concerns over women's safety since the new government took charge.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic murder case involving a young nurse, Swathi Byadagi, has rippled through Karnataka, intensifying communal tensions. The police have arrested a man named Nayaz, linking him to the crime as confirmed by a postmortem report. This incident has stirred controversy with allegations surrounding 'love jihad'.

BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai has characterized the murder as part of a 'love jihad' agenda, suggesting an increase in such incidents since the Congress government assumed power. He contends that the state's inaction has emboldened perpetrators, referring to another similar case involving Neha Hiremath.

The police continue their efforts to apprehend additional suspects involved in the case. Bommai has urged the government to compensate Swathi's family adequately and ensure strict action against the accused to prevent such incidents from fading from public attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

