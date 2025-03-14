Russia has expelled two British diplomats, accusing them of espionage, amid escalating tensions that have seen Britain labeled as a 'warmonger.' This development comes as the U.S. administration under Donald Trump attempts to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow's foreign intelligence service has accused Britain of trying to derail these efforts, issuing a stern warning to London. As diplomatic relations sour, Britain has responded in kind by expelling Russian diplomats, further straining ties.

The conflict has historical echoes, with Russia's rhetoric recalling previous disputes. The UK's continued military support for Ukraine and Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statements on potential British involvement have fueled the animosity, marking a significant escalation in the Russia-UK relationship.

