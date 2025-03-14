Left Menu

Russia's New Foe: Britain in the Crosshairs

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Britain has intensified with the expulsion of British diplomats amid accusations of espionage. Russia has dubbed Britain a 'warmonger' and threatened to seize its assets. This marks a shift in Moscow's focus on London as it reacts to the UK’s support for Ukraine.

Russia has expelled two British diplomats, accusing them of espionage, amid escalating tensions that have seen Britain labeled as a 'warmonger.' This development comes as the U.S. administration under Donald Trump attempts to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow's foreign intelligence service has accused Britain of trying to derail these efforts, issuing a stern warning to London. As diplomatic relations sour, Britain has responded in kind by expelling Russian diplomats, further straining ties.

The conflict has historical echoes, with Russia's rhetoric recalling previous disputes. The UK's continued military support for Ukraine and Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statements on potential British involvement have fueled the animosity, marking a significant escalation in the Russia-UK relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

