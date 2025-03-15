U.S. Declares South African Ambassador Persona Non Grata

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that the South African ambassador to the United States will no longer be welcomed. Secretary Rubio took to the social media platform X to convey that the ambassador is now considered persona non grata.

This stark declaration signals a breakdown in diplomatic relations, as it implies that the U.S. government is unwilling to engage in further discussions with the South African diplomat. The reasons behind this decision were not explicitly stated in the announcement.

The move has raised eyebrows in international relations circles, as it might lead to broader implications concerning U.S.-South Africa relations. Observers are keenly watching to see if this will affect diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)