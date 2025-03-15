Federal Shake-Up: Trump's Mass Layoffs and Legal Battles

The Trump administration pressed forward with a sweeping plan for federal layoffs and budget cuts, undeterred by recent court orders to reinstate thousands of workers. Vice President JD Vance acknowledged mistakes in the downsizing process, spearheaded by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Federal agencies are working to reshape the bureaucracy, aiming to reduce over 100,000 jobs from the 2.3 million federal civilian workforce. Despite economic uncertainties stemming from President Trump's trade policies, financial markets showed some recovery by Friday.

Legal pushback has intensified following rulings in California and Maryland that reinstated dismissed staff. The administration is appealing the decisions, criticizing them as unconstitutional interference in executive power.

(With inputs from agencies.)