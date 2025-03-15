Tragic Collision: Holi Festivities Turn Deadly in Ayodhya

In Ayodhya, a joyous Holi celebration ended in tragedy as four men lost their lives in a fatal collision with a speeding SUV, police confirmed on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Pararampur village on Friday evening. Following the crash, the SUV attempted to escape, dragging the motorcycles over a hundred meters before they ignited.

Outraged bystanders set the SUV on fire. The driver, who sustained injuries, was later apprehended. Local law enforcement extinguished the blaze after substantial effort. The victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

