Tragic Collision: Holi Festivities Turn Deadly in Ayodhya
Four men returning from Holi celebrations died in a head-on collision with an SUV in Ayodhya. The incident caused outrage among villagers who set the car ablaze. The driver was apprehended, and efforts were made by police to control the fire. The deceased were sent for post-mortem.
In Ayodhya, a joyous Holi celebration ended in tragedy as four men lost their lives in a fatal collision with a speeding SUV, police confirmed on Saturday.
The accident occurred near Pararampur village on Friday evening. Following the crash, the SUV attempted to escape, dragging the motorcycles over a hundred meters before they ignited.
Outraged bystanders set the SUV on fire. The driver, who sustained injuries, was later apprehended. Local law enforcement extinguished the blaze after substantial effort. The victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
