Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Holi Festivities Turn Deadly in Ayodhya

Four men returning from Holi celebrations died in a head-on collision with an SUV in Ayodhya. The incident caused outrage among villagers who set the car ablaze. The driver was apprehended, and efforts were made by police to control the fire. The deceased were sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 15-03-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:42 IST
Tragic Collision: Holi Festivities Turn Deadly in Ayodhya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Ayodhya, a joyous Holi celebration ended in tragedy as four men lost their lives in a fatal collision with a speeding SUV, police confirmed on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Pararampur village on Friday evening. Following the crash, the SUV attempted to escape, dragging the motorcycles over a hundred meters before they ignited.

Outraged bystanders set the SUV on fire. The driver, who sustained injuries, was later apprehended. Local law enforcement extinguished the blaze after substantial effort. The victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025