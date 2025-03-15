Election Integrity: Linking Voter IDs with Aadhaar Under Scrutiny
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is meeting with key government officials to discuss linking voter identity cards with Aadhaar. This move comes amid allegations of electoral roll data manipulation. The law permits voluntary seeding, and discussions involve the Home Secretary, Legislative Secretary, and CEO of UIDAI.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is set to meet with the Union Home Secretary and the Legislative Secretary to address the contentious issue of linking voter identity cards with Aadhaar amid accusations of electoral roll data manipulation.
This seeding process, permissible on a voluntary basis under current law, is the focal point of intense scrutiny and debate.
Informed sources reveal that the discussions, slated for Tuesday, will also involve the CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), emphasizing the government's focused approach to upholding electoral integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
