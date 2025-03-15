Left Menu

Election Integrity: Linking Voter IDs with Aadhaar Under Scrutiny

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is meeting with key government officials to discuss linking voter identity cards with Aadhaar. This move comes amid allegations of electoral roll data manipulation. The law permits voluntary seeding, and discussions involve the Home Secretary, Legislative Secretary, and CEO of UIDAI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 12:33 IST
Election Integrity: Linking Voter IDs with Aadhaar Under Scrutiny
Gyanesh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is set to meet with the Union Home Secretary and the Legislative Secretary to address the contentious issue of linking voter identity cards with Aadhaar amid accusations of electoral roll data manipulation.

This seeding process, permissible on a voluntary basis under current law, is the focal point of intense scrutiny and debate.

Informed sources reveal that the discussions, slated for Tuesday, will also involve the CEO of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), emphasizing the government's focused approach to upholding electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025