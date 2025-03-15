Mystery Surrounds Ranchi Stoning Deaths

In a chilling discovery, police recovered the bodies of two men, suspected to be victims of stoning, from separate locations in Ranchi.

The first body, identified as Deepak from Bihar, was found near Banas Pond in Chutia on Saturday morning. Another body was retrieved near a tent house between Kishoreganj Chowk and Bada Talab on Friday evening, police sources confirmed.

While Deepak has been identified, efforts to ascertain the identity of the second victim, a ragpicker, are ongoing. Authorities await post-mortem results to confirm the causes of death as investigations continue.

