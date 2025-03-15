Mystery Surrounds Ranchi Stoning Deaths
Two bodies were discovered in different areas of Ranchi, suspected to have been stoned to death. One was identified as Deepak, a Bihar native, while the identity of the other remains unknown. Both incidents are under investigation, with authorities awaiting post-mortem results for more details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-03-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:19 IST
- Country:
- India
In a chilling discovery, police recovered the bodies of two men, suspected to be victims of stoning, from separate locations in Ranchi.
The first body, identified as Deepak from Bihar, was found near Banas Pond in Chutia on Saturday morning. Another body was retrieved near a tent house between Kishoreganj Chowk and Bada Talab on Friday evening, police sources confirmed.
While Deepak has been identified, efforts to ascertain the identity of the second victim, a ragpicker, are ongoing. Authorities await post-mortem results to confirm the causes of death as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ranchi
- stoning
- deaths
- bodies
- police
- Deepak
- post-mortem
- Bihar
- investigation
- crime
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Palghar Police Emerge as Best in Maharashtra for Governance Excellence
Swift Justice: Pune Police Nab Rape Accused with Community's Aid
Jammu and Kashmir Police Seize Terror Assets to Dismantle Hizbul Mujahideen Funding
Police Inspector Arrested in Bribery Scandal
Strict action should be taken against Delhi's police stations, sub-divisions which consistently perform poorly, says Home Minister Amit Shah.