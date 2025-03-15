Left Menu

Controversy Looms Over Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is set to meet with government officials to address issues regarding the linking of voter ID cards with Aadhaar. This comes amid allegations from the Trinamool Congress and others about voter roll data manipulation. The Election Commission has vowed to resolve duplicate voter card issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is convening a significant meeting with the Union home secretary and the legislative secretary. The agenda focuses on linking voter ID cards with Aadhaar, amid allegations of electoral roll data manipulation.

The Trinamool Congress has raised concerns regarding duplicate voter card allocations, accusing the poll authority of manipulating the voters' list to favor the BJP. Rahul Gandhi echoed these allegations in a recent parliamentary session.

The Election Commission describes duplicate card numbers as a 'legacy issue' and promises resolution within three months. Meanwhile, the law allows voluntary voter roll-Aadhaar seeding, with the government ensuring names will not be removed if details remain unlinked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

