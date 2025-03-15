Left Menu

Tragic Family Incident: Father Takes Extreme Measures Over Academic Concerns

A 37-year-old ONGC employee, V Chandra Kishore, allegedly killed his two minor sons due to their 'poor academic performance' and then died by suicide. Kishore reportedly feared for their future in a competitive world. A detailed investigation, including forensic examination, is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kakinada | Updated: 15-03-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:01 IST
Incident
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded involving a 37-year-old ONGC employee who allegedly killed his two sons and later died by suicide in the district, according to police reports on Saturday.

The father, identified as V Chandra Kishore, is said to have drowned his children in a bucket, driven by disappointment over their school performance. Authorities suggest he was worried about their future prospects in the fiercely competitive academic environment.

A suicide note has been discovered and is under review. Forensic experts have been called in to assist in a thorough investigation, with the police continuing to piece together the circumstances leading to this heart-wrenching family tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

