Court Orders Delhi Police to File Supplementary Chargesheet by April 2

A court has ordered the Delhi Police to submit a supplementary chargesheet by April 2 in a case against AAP leader Naresh Balyan under MCOCA. The police have been granted 20 days' custody to prepare the chargesheet against co-accused. The case also involves other accused like Vijay Gahlot and Sahil.

Updated: 15-03-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:42 IST
A Delhi court has instructed the city's police force to submit a supplementary chargesheet by April 2 against AAP leader Naresh Balyan, who is involved in a case under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja has granted the police 20 days of custody based on a plea by special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh. Singh stated that the prosecution intends to file the supplementary chargesheet against co-accused like Vijay Gahlot and Sahil imminently, requesting additional time for preparation.

The court has also acknowledged a supplementary chargesheet against another accused, Ritik alias Peter. Naresh Balyan was previously arrested on December 4 for alleged organized crime but was granted bail on extortion charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

