Court Orders Delhi Police to File Supplementary Chargesheet by April 2

A Delhi court has instructed the city's police force to submit a supplementary chargesheet by April 2 against AAP leader Naresh Balyan, who is involved in a case under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja has granted the police 20 days of custody based on a plea by special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh. Singh stated that the prosecution intends to file the supplementary chargesheet against co-accused like Vijay Gahlot and Sahil imminently, requesting additional time for preparation.

The court has also acknowledged a supplementary chargesheet against another accused, Ritik alias Peter. Naresh Balyan was previously arrested on December 4 for alleged organized crime but was granted bail on extortion charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)