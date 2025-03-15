Court Orders Delhi Police to File Supplementary Chargesheet by April 2
A court has ordered the Delhi Police to submit a supplementary chargesheet by April 2 in a case against AAP leader Naresh Balyan under MCOCA. The police have been granted 20 days' custody to prepare the chargesheet against co-accused. The case also involves other accused like Vijay Gahlot and Sahil.
A Delhi court has instructed the city's police force to submit a supplementary chargesheet by April 2 against AAP leader Naresh Balyan, who is involved in a case under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja has granted the police 20 days of custody based on a plea by special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh. Singh stated that the prosecution intends to file the supplementary chargesheet against co-accused like Vijay Gahlot and Sahil imminently, requesting additional time for preparation.
The court has also acknowledged a supplementary chargesheet against another accused, Ritik alias Peter. Naresh Balyan was previously arrested on December 4 for alleged organized crime but was granted bail on extortion charges.
