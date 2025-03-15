Russian Troops Reclaim Strategic Villages in Kursk Region
Russian forces have retaken control of Rubanshchina and Zaoleshenka in the Kursk region. This follows an intensified campaign to oust Ukrainian forces from the area, which had seen Ukrainian control of around 100 settlements after a surprise intervention last year.
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant territorial regain, Russian troops have successfully recaptured the villages of Rubanshchina and Zaoleshenka in the western Kursk region, according to an announcement from the Defence Ministry on Saturday.
The operation is part of an accelerated offensive aimed at removing Ukrainian forces from Kursk. Ukrainian forces initially took control of approximately 100 settlements during a surprise incursion into Russian territory in August of the previous year.
The recapture marks a notable shift in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the escalating tensions and the strategic importance of the Kursk region in the broader Russo-Ukrainian confrontation.
(With inputs from agencies.)