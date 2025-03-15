In a significant territorial regain, Russian troops have successfully recaptured the villages of Rubanshchina and Zaoleshenka in the western Kursk region, according to an announcement from the Defence Ministry on Saturday.

The operation is part of an accelerated offensive aimed at removing Ukrainian forces from Kursk. Ukrainian forces initially took control of approximately 100 settlements during a surprise incursion into Russian territory in August of the previous year.

The recapture marks a notable shift in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the escalating tensions and the strategic importance of the Kursk region in the broader Russo-Ukrainian confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)