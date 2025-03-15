Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Constructions Follows Ahmedabad Riots

Authorities in Ahmedabad demolished illegally constructed homes of recognized rioters following violence. A minor was among 14 arrested for attacking citizens, inciting community concerns. Heavy police presence accompanied the demolition, while the police plan further action against recurring offenders involved in various illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:38 IST
In a significant crackdown, authorities in Ahmedabad initiated the demolition of illegally constructed houses belonging to six individuals arrested for their alleged involvement in a recent violent incident. The action comes after 14 people, including a minor, were detained following a public attack involving sticks and swords, which resulted in injuries and damaged vehicles.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), supported by a substantial police force, is leading the demolition operations in the Amraiwadi and Khokhar localities of the city. According to Inspector SB Chaudhari from Ramol police station, family members attempted to impede the ongoing efforts but were successfully managed by the police.

This move follows instructions from Gujarat's Director General of Police, who urged stringent measures against those involved in anti-social activities. A comprehensive list of offenders is being compiled, targeting illegal constructions and activities, aiming to curb recurrent criminal behavior across the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

