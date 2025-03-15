Left Menu

Social Media Influence: Four Arrested for Robbery Attempt in Dwarka

Four men, influenced by social media, were arrested for stabbing a cash collection agent in a robbery attempt in Dwarka. The incident occurred on March 8 when the victim, Abhimanyu Kumar, resisted the robbery. Using CCTV and social media insights, police apprehended the accused, recovering key evidence.

Updated: 15-03-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:08 IST
In a shocking incident in Dwarka, four men have been apprehended after allegedly stabbing a cash collection agent during an attempted robbery. The suspects, first-time offenders, were reportedly inspired by content on social media platforms, police sources revealed.

The incident took place on March 8, when the victim, Abhimanyu Kumar, was attacked by two men on motorcycles at a secluded location. After resisting the robbery, Kumar sustained multiple stab wounds but survived due to timely medical intervention. A police team swiftly launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Authorities utilized CCTV footage and social media analysis to identify and track down the accused. All four men, who worked as housekeeping staff and motorcycle mechanics, confessed to planning the robbery online. This case highlights the emerging role of social media in influencing criminal behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

