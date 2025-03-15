Left Menu

Dowry Demand Leads to Violence and Family Separation in Bhadohi

A woman from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, was beaten and separated from her son due to dowry demands. Months after the alleged October incident, police have registered a case against her husband and in-laws. Police have invoked laws against cruelty, criminal intimidation, and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, a woman faced violence and was forcibly separated from her three-year-old son after dowry demands were not met, police reported. The incident, alleged to have occurred last October, has prompted legal action against her husband and in-laws.

The woman, identified as Shamshin Rahbar (24), reports ongoing harassment since her 2020 marriage to Mohammad Saif, with expectations of a Rs 5 lakh dowry. Her complaint led to a case registration on March 13, implicating her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law.

The charges include cruelty under section 85 of the BNS, criminal intimidation (section 351(2)), and breach of peace (section 352), along with violations of the Dowry Prohibition Act. Seema Singh, the SHO of the women's police station, confirmed the legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

