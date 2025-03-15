Western Coalition Plans to Fortify Ukraine Post-Peace Deal
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans for a 'coalition of the willing', a group of Western nations intending to bolster Ukraine's defenses across land, sea, and air, contingent upon a peace agreement with Russia. This strategic move follows a virtual meeting with around 25 Western leaders.
In a strategic push to fortify Ukraine amid ongoing tensions, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled a 'coalition of the willing', composed of Western nations ready to aid Ukraine's defense in the eventuality of a peace agreement with Russia.
During a virtual assembly of approximately 25 Western leaders, Starmer emphasized the coalition's intent to advance Ukraine's military capabilities across all domains—land, sea, and sky.
The proposed coalition seeks to ensure Ukraine's sovereignty and stability, pledging immediate support post-peace deal, to defend the nation against any threats.
