Western Coalition Plans to Fortify Ukraine Post-Peace Deal

In a strategic push to fortify Ukraine amid ongoing tensions, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled a 'coalition of the willing', composed of Western nations ready to aid Ukraine's defense in the eventuality of a peace agreement with Russia.

During a virtual assembly of approximately 25 Western leaders, Starmer emphasized the coalition's intent to advance Ukraine's military capabilities across all domains—land, sea, and sky.

The proposed coalition seeks to ensure Ukraine's sovereignty and stability, pledging immediate support post-peace deal, to defend the nation against any threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)