Campus Controversy: Namaz During Holi Sparks Tensions
A namaz offering at a private university during Holi celebrations stirred controversy after a video surfaced online. Local Hindu groups protested, leading to the suspension of the student who uploaded the video, Khalid Pradhan, and three security personnel. Authorities are probing potential disruptions to communal harmony.
- Country:
- India
A private university in India became the center of a heated debate after a video showing students offering namaz during Holi celebrations went viral on social media. Police filed a case based on the incident, citing concerns over communal harmony.
Sunil Sharma, a spokesperson for IIMT University, revealed that the video upload was intended to incite discord among communities. The university asked authorities to take action against Khalid Pradhan, the student responsible for posting the video online, claiming it was a deliberate attempt to inflame tensions.
The situation escalated with protests from local Hindu groups, leading the university administration to suspend Pradhan and three security staff. Authorities have invoked the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act to press charges, as calls for further arrests echo across the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
