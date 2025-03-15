Left Menu

Massacre in Burkina Faso: Militia Ties and Government Denials

A massacre in western Burkina Faso, attributed to militias allied with the military junta, has raised alarms after videos revealed dozens of dead, including women and children. Government officials dismissed these as disinformation. The incident adds to ongoing concerns over human rights abuses amidst the region’s jihadist conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In western Burkina Faso, a massacre allegedly carried out by militias aligned with the country's military junta has left dozens dead, drawing attention from international human rights organizations. Videos circulating on social media depict armed men in militia uniforms and scenes of numerous casualties, including women and children.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch has called out the incident, suggesting a much higher death toll as bodies were stacked. Government spokesperson Pingdwende Gilbert Ouedraogo rebuffed the images as part of a disinformation campaign aimed at destabilizing societal harmony.

This violence occurs within the broader context of Burkina Faso's ongoing armed conflict, which has resulted in repeated accusations against security forces by rights groups for serious civilian abuses. The international community remains vigilant, urging accountability from the military government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

