Cyber Fraud Duo Busted in Maha Kumbh Taxi Scam
Two individuals, Raj and Raja, were arrested for allegedly aiding cyber fraudsters by providing a bank account and SIM card used in defrauding people in a fake taxi booking scheme for Maha Kumbh. The fraud was exposed after a complaint was lodged, and further investigations are underway.
In a recent crackdown, two individuals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a cyber fraud operation targeting individuals booking taxis for the upcoming Maha Kumbh. The arrests were made following a complaint lodged about a Rs 24,000 fraud, marking a significant step in the investigation.
According to police reports, the accused, identified as Raj and Raja from Sadarpur Colony, Noida, were apprehended for providing critical resources to fraudsters. The duo allegedly sold a SIM card and bank account that facilitated the fraudulent activities.
The police have revealed that the defrauded amount was deposited into Raj's bank account, while the SIM card used was under Raja's name. As the investigation continues, efforts are being made to uncover the broader network involved in this deception, officials stated.
