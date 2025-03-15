Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Tensions Rise Amid Fragile Ceasefire

An Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahiya killed nine Palestinians, including three journalists, amidst ongoing ceasefire negotiations led by Hamas in Cairo. The event underscores the tenuous nature of the current truce, with both parties accusing each other of violations, complicating hopes for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike on Gaza's Beit Lahiya town resulted in the deaths of nine Palestinians, including three journalists, on Saturday, as confirmed by Gaza's health ministry. The attack coincided with Hamas leaders' ceasefire discussions with mediators in Cairo, highlighting the ongoing tensions.

Eyewitness reports suggest the victims were traveling in a vehicle linked to the Al-Khair Foundation, with the Israeli military identifying them as 'terrorists' operating a hostile drone. Hamas challenges this narrative, accusing Israel of undermining the ceasefire agreement.

With over 48,000 Palestinians reportedly killed since October 7, the fragile truce remains at risk. Ongoing ceasefire talks in Cairo face challenges as both parties continue to exchange accusations, with recent strikes raising fears of renewed conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

