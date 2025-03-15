Escalation in Gaza: Tensions Rise Amid Fragile Ceasefire

An Israeli airstrike on Gaza's Beit Lahiya town resulted in the deaths of nine Palestinians, including three journalists, on Saturday, as confirmed by Gaza's health ministry. The attack coincided with Hamas leaders' ceasefire discussions with mediators in Cairo, highlighting the ongoing tensions.

Eyewitness reports suggest the victims were traveling in a vehicle linked to the Al-Khair Foundation, with the Israeli military identifying them as 'terrorists' operating a hostile drone. Hamas challenges this narrative, accusing Israel of undermining the ceasefire agreement.

With over 48,000 Palestinians reportedly killed since October 7, the fragile truce remains at risk. Ongoing ceasefire talks in Cairo face challenges as both parties continue to exchange accusations, with recent strikes raising fears of renewed conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)