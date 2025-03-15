Delhi Police Crack Down on Heroin Network

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a 50-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, recovering heroin valued at over Rs 20 lakh in the international market from her. Officials reported the arrest was made on Saturday in Ghaziabad.

Identified as Vandana, the accused was connected to Sachin, a drug supplier from Nand Nagari who had been detained earlier on February 20 with 601 grams of heroin. Vandana was allegedly a crucial link in the distribution chain, receiving drugs from Sachin and selling them in Sundar Nagari, Nand Nagari, and Ghaziabad.

Officers uncovered Vandana's activities following Sachin's interrogation, leading to a raid on her residence in March. Vandana, who resides in Delhi's Nand Nagari, reportedly entered the drug trade after being lured by promises of substantial profits. Her arrest marks a significant step in dismantling the drug network as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)