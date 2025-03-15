Court Dismisses CBI's Case Against Businessmen in DHFL-Yes Bank Fraud

A special court has put the CBI in an embarrassing position by refusing to acknowledge its supplementary chargesheet against businessmen Vinod Goenka and Shahid Balwa in the DHFL-Yes Bank fraud case. The court remarked that the allegations did not establish an intention to defraud the bank.

The court noted that the loan amount taken by Goenka and Balwa from DHFL was repaid before the submission of the supplementary chargesheet. Criticizing the CBI, the court questioned the lack of evidence showing any fraudulent intent.

The court further ordered the cancellation of Lookout Circulars issued against Goenka and Balwa, indicating no valid reason for keeping them active. It was a critical decision considering the chargesheet also mentioned kickbacks to Yes Bank's ex-CEO Rana Kapoor.

