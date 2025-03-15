Holi Celebration Dispute Turns Fatal in Madhya Pradesh

An altercation over loud music during Holi celebrations turned deadly in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, leaving a 64-year-old man dead.

The incident unfolded in Mankisar village on Friday night, when Shankar Kewat asked his neighbor, Deepu Kewat, to lower the music volume so his children could study for exams. This seemingly benign request escalated into violence.

The confrontation ended tragically with the death of Munna Kewat, Shankar's father. Local police have booked Deepu and five others for murder and are actively searching for the suspects.

