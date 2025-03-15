Left Menu

Holi Celebration Dispute Turns Fatal in Madhya Pradesh

A 64-year-old man in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, died following a violent altercation over loud music during Holi. The dispute arose when Shankar Kewat asked his neighbor Deepu Kewat to lower the music volume. This led to an attack that resulted in the death of Munna Kewat. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maihar | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:51 IST
  • India

An altercation over loud music during Holi celebrations turned deadly in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, leaving a 64-year-old man dead.

The incident unfolded in Mankisar village on Friday night, when Shankar Kewat asked his neighbor, Deepu Kewat, to lower the music volume so his children could study for exams. This seemingly benign request escalated into violence.

The confrontation ended tragically with the death of Munna Kewat, Shankar's father. Local police have booked Deepu and five others for murder and are actively searching for the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

