BJP Leader Bommai Urges Thorough Probe in Swati Byadagi Case

BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai highlighted lapses in the investigation of Swati Byadagi's murder, urging a thorough probe. Visiting her family, he criticized police handling and stressed a bigger social issue of misleading young girls. He emphasized the necessity of fear of law in rural areas as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnataka | Updated: 15-03-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 23:03 IST
BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has shed light on significant lapses in the probe of the Swati Byadagi murder case, pressing for a comprehensive investigation to uncover the truth.

Bommai visited Swati's family in Masoor village, extending his condolences and support after the discovery of her body post-disappearance on March 3. Swati, who served as a nurse, was identified by her family. Her lover, Nayaz, has since been arrested following an intensified police probe after a postmortem confirmed homicide.

Bommai criticized law enforcement, citing the delayed investigation as troubling evidence of a systemic issue. He noted the disturbing trend of young girls being lured and abandoned and pointed out the need for legal respect in rural areas.

