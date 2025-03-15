BJP Leader Bommai Urges Thorough Probe in Swati Byadagi Case

BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has shed light on significant lapses in the probe of the Swati Byadagi murder case, pressing for a comprehensive investigation to uncover the truth.

Bommai visited Swati's family in Masoor village, extending his condolences and support after the discovery of her body post-disappearance on March 3. Swati, who served as a nurse, was identified by her family. Her lover, Nayaz, has since been arrested following an intensified police probe after a postmortem confirmed homicide.

Bommai criticized law enforcement, citing the delayed investigation as troubling evidence of a systemic issue. He noted the disturbing trend of young girls being lured and abandoned and pointed out the need for legal respect in rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)