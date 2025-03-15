BJP Leader Bommai Urges Thorough Probe in Swati Byadagi Case
BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai highlighted lapses in the investigation of Swati Byadagi's murder, urging a thorough probe. Visiting her family, he criticized police handling and stressed a bigger social issue of misleading young girls. He emphasized the necessity of fear of law in rural areas as well.
BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has shed light on significant lapses in the probe of the Swati Byadagi murder case, pressing for a comprehensive investigation to uncover the truth.
Bommai visited Swati's family in Masoor village, extending his condolences and support after the discovery of her body post-disappearance on March 3. Swati, who served as a nurse, was identified by her family. Her lover, Nayaz, has since been arrested following an intensified police probe after a postmortem confirmed homicide.
Bommai criticized law enforcement, citing the delayed investigation as troubling evidence of a systemic issue. He noted the disturbing trend of young girls being lured and abandoned and pointed out the need for legal respect in rural areas.
