Tension Escalates as Attack Hits Yemeni Capital
An attack was reported in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Saturday, according to Houthi-run Al Masirah TV. However, no additional details were provided about the incident, leaving residents and the international community concerned about the evolving situation in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 23:18 IST
The lack of additional information has intensified concerns both locally and internationally, as the situation in Yemen remains precarious.
This event underscores the ongoing volatility within the region, drawing attention from global stakeholders who are closely monitoring the developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
