U.S. Launches Major Military Strikes Against Yemen's Houthis

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump initiated a series of military strikes against the Houthi group in Yemen, responding to their recent attacks on Red Sea shipping routes. The President vowed strong measures should the Houthis continue their campaign, advising Iran, the group's main supporter, to cease its backing.

This operation marks the most significant U.S. military venture in the region since Trump's presidency began, further coinciding with an increase in American sanctions aimed at pressuring Tehran on nuclear negotiations. Reports from Yemen's Houthi-administered health ministry confirm that these strikes resulted in at least nine civilian deaths and additional injuries in the capital, Sanaa.

Despite global tensions, the Houthis remain actively disruptive, impacting international shipping through targeted attacks. An official statement from Trump suggests potential escalation, promising relentless military action unless their objectives are achieved. Meanwhile, Iran firmly rejects dialogues with the U.S., citing domestic unrest linked to economic issues.

