Trump Invokes Wartime Powers: Alien Enemies Act Revived Amidst Legal Tug-of-War
President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to deport individuals linked to a Venezuelan gang, marking the law's first use since WWII. However, a federal judge quickly halted these deportations. The act provides the president with expansive authority to deport non-citizens during wartime but faces legal challenges.
In a controversial move, US President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act on Saturday, using it to justify deporting individuals affiliated with Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang. This marked the first use of the centuries-old law since World War II, drawing swift legal pushback.
The Alien Enemies Act grants the president broad powers to deport non-citizens without court proceedings, a wartime measure historically invoked during significant conflicts like the World Wars. Trump's decision swiftly faced legal challenges, with US District Judge James E. Boasberg halting the deportations and scheduling a hearing to deliberate on the matter.
Critics argue that Trump's use of the act is a misuse of power aimed at non-state actors, highlighting that less than a fraction of illegal US residents are involved in criminal activities. Both international and domestic actions, such as agreements with El Salvador and recent deportations to Venezuela, underscore the complexity of the situation.
