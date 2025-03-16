V D Chafekar Embarks on New Role as ReCAAP ISC Executive Director
V D Chafekar, former director of the Indian Coast Guard, has been appointed as the Executive Director of ReCAAP ISC for a three-year term. The appointment was confirmed during the 19th Governing Council Meeting. Admiral Ronnie L Gavan was elected chairman for the same term.
V D Chafekar, the former additional director general of the Indian Coast Guard, has taken on the mantle as the new Executive Director (ED) of ReCAAP ISC, a regional cooperative agreement focusing on combatting piracy and armed sea robberies in Asia.
The appointment of Chafekar for a three-year term, effective from April 1, 2028, was officially recognized during the 19th Governing Council Meeting of the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre (ISC). The council had unanimously selected him on November 5 of the previous year.
At the same meeting, the council elected Admiral Ronnie L Gavan of the Philippines as the chairperson of the Governing Council, solidifying governance for the next three years. The event, held in Singapore, witnessed participation from 21 ReCAAP Contracting Parties and was followed by extensive discussions aimed at forging greater cooperation in maritime safety.
