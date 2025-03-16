Red Sea Rumbles: U.S. Military Strikes Ignite Tensions in Yemen

U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized the largest military operation against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis since taking office. These strikes are a response to resumed Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The Houthis, originating from a Zaydi Shi'ite sect revival in the 1990s, have transformed into a formidable force under Abdul Malik al-Houthi. This movement controls much of Yemen and is backed by an impressive arsenal allegedly supplied by Iran, though Tehran denies these claims.

The ongoing conflict has disrupted global shipping routes, with the Houthis targeting vessels linked to Israel and others, drawing retaliatory airstrikes from the U.S. and Britain. This escalation occurs amid broader regional tensions involving Iran and calls for a resolution to the Gaza blockade.

(With inputs from agencies.)