Ongoing Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Aerial Strikes Amid Ceasefire Talks

Russia and Ukraine persisted in exchanging aerial attacks over the weekend, resulting in substantial damage and injuries, with officials confirming ongoing hostilities as Sunday commenced. The future of a proposed 30-day ceasefire remains uncertain amid escalating tensions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated tentative support for a ceasefire proposed by Washington, while emphasizing that military operations would continue until significant conditions were met. In retaliation, intense aerial strikes were reported, with Russia gaining ground as they attempted to expel Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region.

The Russian defense ministry reported the destruction of 31 Ukrainian drones. Conversely, Ukraine has reported similar drone assaults by Russia, notably affecting the Chernihiv and Kyiv regions, highlighting the sustained volatility amidst ceasefire talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)