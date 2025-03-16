Left Menu

U.S. Influence on Lebanon's New Central Bank Governor

The U.S. is actively advising Lebanon's government on selecting its new central bank governor to combat corruption and cut financing to Hezbollah. This comes amidst a five-year economic crisis in Lebanon and continued U.S. efforts to diminish Hezbollah's influence. Four candidates are under consideration for the position.

The United States is playing a pivotal role in advising Lebanon on the appointment of its next central bank governor to address issues of corruption and prevent financing for Hezbollah, according to sources. This move highlights Washington's active involvement in Lebanon's affairs amidst a prolonged financial crisis.

The advisory role has seen U.S. officials engage with potential candidates and emphasize the importance of implementing reforms in Lebanon's banking system. The objective is to ensure none of the candidates have ties to Hezbollah or a history of corruption, crucial for Lebanon's economic recovery and international financial compliance.

Among the candidates being considered are former minister Camille Abousleiman and several heads of investment firms. As Lebanon aims to overcome its financial meltdown, reforms remain a prerequisite for international aid. The new governor will be instrumental in facilitating talks with the International Monetary Fund and securing support from Western and Arab nations.

