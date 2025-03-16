Left Menu

Punjab Police Cracks Down on Hawala Operators in Drug Trafficking Case

The Punjab Police arrested two hawala operators for their involvement in illegal financial transactions linked to drug trafficking. Rs 17 lakh in cash and critical transaction records were seized. The crackdown follows a heroin seizure, with police determined to dismantle drug networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:54 IST
In a significant move, Punjab Police have apprehended two hawala operators accused of facilitating illegal financial transactions related to drug trafficking, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The operation led to the confiscation of Rs 17 lakh in cash and a laptop containing crucial transaction records. The arrests are part of an ongoing effort to curb drug-related activities in the region.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, emphasized the state's commitment to taking down drug networks, citing the recent heroin seizure in Amritsar as a critical point in investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

