Punjab Police Cracks Down on Hawala Operators in Drug Trafficking Case

In a significant move, Punjab Police have apprehended two hawala operators accused of facilitating illegal financial transactions related to drug trafficking, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The operation led to the confiscation of Rs 17 lakh in cash and a laptop containing crucial transaction records. The arrests are part of an ongoing effort to curb drug-related activities in the region.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, emphasized the state's commitment to taking down drug networks, citing the recent heroin seizure in Amritsar as a critical point in investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)