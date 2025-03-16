Left Menu

Highly Educated Recruits Enhance Kerala Police Efficiency

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlights a rising trend of highly qualified individuals joining the Kerala police force, enhancing its efficiency. Among the 118 new sub-inspectors, 39 are engineering graduates, including three MTech holders, alongside 3 MBA holders and 18 postgraduates, reflecting the force's increasing educational standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 16-03-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:48 IST
Highly Educated Recruits Enhance Kerala Police Efficiency
In a significant development, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a notable shift in the composition of the Kerala police force. The trend of recruits with advanced educational qualifications joining the ranks is on the rise, poised to substantially improve the force's performance.

During the passing out parade at the Kerala Police Academy, which signaled the end of training for 118 sub-inspector recruits, Vijayan disclosed that the new batch includes 39 engineering graduates and three MTech holders. This shift reflects the growing appeal of police service to highly educated individuals.

The Chief Minister lauded the exceptional efficiency of the Kerala Police, attributing their success to relentless efforts. He also encouraged the new recruits, who include 3 MBA holders and 18 postgraduates, to leverage their skills and knowledge to make meaningful contributions to the force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

