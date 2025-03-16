Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives in Etawah

In a tragic turn of events, two road accidents in Etawah have led to the untimely deaths of PAC constable Om Vir Singh Rajput and retired roadways employee Babu Ram. The incidents unfolded separately, casting a pall of gloom over the region.

Om Vir Singh Rajput, aged 27, was en route to resume his duties in Etawah's Provincial Armed Constabulary after celebrating Holi with his family. The joy of festivities turned to tragedy when a truck collided with his motorcycle on Saturday evening, leading to his demise.

In another incident, 65-year-old Babu Ram's life was cut short when a motorcycle hit him. Despite villagers rushing him to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Both bodies have been sent for postmortem examinations to determine further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)