Weapon Ban Imposed During Sujanpur Holi Festivities

The Hamirpur district administration has announced a prohibition on carrying weapons at the national-level Holi celebrations in Sujanpur, scheduled for March 1 to 4. This directive aims to ensure public safety during the festival.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Gandharva Rathore stated that the ban would not affect police, home guards, security personnel, and other officials on duty. The restriction applies within the entire Sujanpur Municipal Council area for the event's duration.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is expected to inaugurate the festivities. The district administration has warned that those violating the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita will face strict consequences.