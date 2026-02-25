Left Menu

Weapon Ban Imposed During Sujanpur Holi Festivities

The Hamirpur district administration has banned all weapons during the Sujanpur Holi celebrations from March 1 to 4. This ban does not apply to police and security personnel on duty. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, strict action will be taken against violators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:02 IST
Weapon Ban Imposed During Sujanpur Holi Festivities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Hamirpur district administration has announced a prohibition on carrying weapons at the national-level Holi celebrations in Sujanpur, scheduled for March 1 to 4. This directive aims to ensure public safety during the festival.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Gandharva Rathore stated that the ban would not affect police, home guards, security personnel, and other officials on duty. The restriction applies within the entire Sujanpur Municipal Council area for the event's duration.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is expected to inaugurate the festivities. The district administration has warned that those violating the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita will face strict consequences.

TRENDING

1
Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

 India
3
India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment: PM Modi tells Israeli Parliament.

India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment: PM Modi...

 Global
4
No cause can justify murder of civilians, nothing can justify terrorism: PM Modi in his address to Israeli Parliament.

No cause can justify murder of civilians, nothing can justify terrorism: PM ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026