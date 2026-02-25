Weapon Ban Imposed During Sujanpur Holi Festivities
The Hamirpur district administration has banned all weapons during the Sujanpur Holi celebrations from March 1 to 4. This ban does not apply to police and security personnel on duty. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, strict action will be taken against violators.
The Hamirpur district administration has announced a prohibition on carrying weapons at the national-level Holi celebrations in Sujanpur, scheduled for March 1 to 4. This directive aims to ensure public safety during the festival.
Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Gandharva Rathore stated that the ban would not affect police, home guards, security personnel, and other officials on duty. The restriction applies within the entire Sujanpur Municipal Council area for the event's duration.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is expected to inaugurate the festivities. The district administration has warned that those violating the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita will face strict consequences.
