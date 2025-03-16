AI: Revolutionizing Markets or Fostering Collusion?
Artificial intelligence is reshaping modern markets with its potential to drive collusion and dynamic pricing challenges. CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur highlights AI's dual role in innovation and competition, urging trust-based regulations. The CCI is studying AI's impact on competition to develop efficient regulatory strategies.
The dynamic influence of artificial intelligence in reshaping markets was highlighted at a recent conference in the national capital, with CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur emphasizing AI's dual role in innovation and competitive challenges.
AI's potential to drive collusion and dynamic pricing discrimination poses a threat, but offers immense opportunities for operational efficiency across industries, Kaur noted.
The CCI is conducting a study on AI's implications for market competition, highlighting a need for forward-thinking, trust-based regulatory frameworks to balance innovation with fairness.
