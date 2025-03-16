AI: Revolutionizing Markets or Fostering Collusion?

The dynamic influence of artificial intelligence in reshaping markets was highlighted at a recent conference in the national capital, with CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur emphasizing AI's dual role in innovation and competitive challenges.

AI's potential to drive collusion and dynamic pricing discrimination poses a threat, but offers immense opportunities for operational efficiency across industries, Kaur noted.

The CCI is conducting a study on AI's implications for market competition, highlighting a need for forward-thinking, trust-based regulatory frameworks to balance innovation with fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)