Tragedy on the Tracks: Crane Accident Derails Thai Train

A train derailment in northeastern Thailand caused by a construction crane collapse resulted in 32 deaths and 66 injuries. The incident occurred in Nakhon Ratchasima province, disrupting a vital high-speed rail project. An investigation is underway to determine the cause and ensure accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating incident, a train in northeastern Thailand derailed on Wednesday after a construction crane fell onto two of its carriages. At least 32 people were killed, and 66 were injured in this tragic accident.

The derailment took place in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, significantly impacting the rail route from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani. Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has pledged a comprehensive investigation into the cause, particularly focusing on the involvement of the crane, which was part of an ongoing high-speed rail project.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered the State Railway of Thailand to provide compensation to victims' families and ensure a thorough probe. The incident adds to previous controversies surrounding the Thai-Italian Development Public Company Limited, with earlier allegations of negligence in other construction projects.

